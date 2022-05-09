By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general elections, a pressure group, Coalition group for New Nigeria, CGNN, has bemoaned the conspiracy of some Nigerians to deny South East Region President of Igbo extraction.

The group that regretted the marginalisation of Ndigbo in the affairs of Nigeria government, tasked the two major political parties to zone their presidency to South East or stand the chance of losing it. The group noted that it would vote for any candidate of Igbo extraction no matter the political party.

The National secretary of the group, Hon Kizito Ikenna, addressing pressmen at the end of South East Inaugural meeting held in Enugu, disclosed that they will use their power to ensure that an Igbo man becomes the president in 2023, adding that Nigeria president of Igbo extraction is now or never.

Hear him, “It is the turn of South East this time. South East is the only region that had not produced the president despite it’s contribution to the unity and growth of Nigeria, adding that if they fail to allow Ndigbo produce the next president, it means they want Ndigbo but don’t consider them as part of Nigeria.

“In our communiqué for today’s meeting we resolved as follows, that considering the political scenario in Nigeria, it has become so imperative that South East be given opportunity to rule Nigeria.

“Coalition group for new Nigeria in affiliation with other well meaning Individuals have come to terms on that singular fact. As a matter of sincerity and honesty, we are telling the power that be in Nigeria that we have decided to cry to the world as advocacy group, as pressure group and patriotic Nigerians who want to fight for the right of South Easterners to have south East presidency not with guns, weapons, banditry but our power, “Voters Card”. We are going to chose our leader and that leader must be from South East.

“We appeal to the two major political parties in the country, which is PDP and APC to zone presidency to South East. We know that if APC or PDP zone their presidency to South East, others will do same. If the two major parties fail to do otherwise by refusing to give us a South East Presidency just to deny us our right, we can go as far as voting any other party no matter how little, so far the party gives us a credible, reliable, trusted well known Igbo man of South East extraction come 2023.

“South East have qualified candidates for Nigeria President, we know that we have sound minds, technocrats, well groomed politicians, well groomed South Easterners who are in high offices, who can be chosen for that office come 2023. And on that note, we are not interested in who becomes, who is appointed, so long as he is an indigene of South East to become the president of Nigeria and there we stand,” He said.