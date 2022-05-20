Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church Nigeria has formally declared his intention to contest the Abia governorship election in 2023.

Addressing newsmen on his aspiration on Friday in Umuahia, Onuoha, who was not known to belong to any political party, said he would run on the platform of the African Democratic Congress.

He said that he was inspired to join the race by a burning desire to put an end to the over two decades of misgovernance by politicians in the state.

The cleric also said he resolved to venture into the fray after holding wide consultations with critical stakeholders within and outside the state.

He said that he was first approached by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), called Cleanse and Clean Abia Group, which made a passionate appeal to him to join the race in order to help redeem the state.

“I have consulted widely and found out that Abia people want a change,” he said.

He further said that after he succumbed to persuasions from the NGO and other stakeholders, a group of friends contributed money and purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for him.

Onuoha said: “I assure you that I will not take your support for granted.

“Your call for me to contest will not be wasted.

“I’m that governor Abia people have been praying and waiting for.”

According to him, by his experience in business, administration and ministry as a bishop, he possesses the requisite background to take Abia to the desired destination, if elected.

Onuoha enumerated 11 key areas of his manifesto which, he said, would impact on all the sectors of the state.

He listed them to include security and social welfare, digital economy and information technology transformation as well as transparency and accountability.

Others are job creation, youth and women empowerment, agriculture and rural development.

The rest include education for sustainable development, basic health for all, trade and commerce and faith community for development, amongst others.

The clergyman, who is famous for criticising bad governance, decried the political recruitment process in the state.

He contended that the process contributed largely to the gross underdevelopment of the state under successive administrations.

He argued that the process had continued to throw up “unprepared and ill-equipped persons” to political leadership positions in the state.

He also spoke on the current agitation by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, insecurity and sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Onuoha attributed the spate of insecurity and sit-at-home order by the separatist group to the continued detention and trial of its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to adopt a political solution to solve the problem in order to restore security, peace and economic prosperity to the area. (NAN)