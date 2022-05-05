By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—No fewer than 179 clubs, associations and professional bodies with thousands of members have presented a N50million cheque to Governor Babagana Zulum of Bornu State to pay for the expression of interest and nomination forms under the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC.

The groups had weeks ago, begun gathering of contributions from members and made public an account number to which members channeled contributions of various sums.

Presenting the N50million cheque, spokesperson of the coalition, Awaji Bukar, said the contributions, some of which came from as low as N1, 000 by members, was to appreciate the governor for his purposeful leadership to the people of Borno State.

According to him, the donations came from many registered members of over 179 clubs, associations and professional bodies across the state.

Zulum in his response, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by the groups and said he was particularly impressed with those who gave N1,000 from their meagre resources.

The governor assured the groups that his administration, if reelected for a second term, would invest more on infrastructure, commerce, vocational education, jobs, and wealth creation and so on.

Zulum also noted that with the increased stability across the state, the enormous amount spent on providing livelihood to the vulnerable would be channeled to providing developmental projects.

State Chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, who also addressed the groups, commended them for their sacrifices and for identifying with the APC in Borno State.