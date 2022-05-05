.

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

A political group in Ogun West Senatorial District, ‘West to West for DA Movement,’ on Wednesday presented the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola in support of his Senatorial ambition in 2023.

The Chairman of the group, Dr. Iziaq Salako, in his address, commended Senator Adeola for heeding to the call of leaders in Ogun West Senatorial district to contest for the senatorial seat.

He said, “After the conclusion of the W2W4DA Convergence and following the release of the guidelines for conduct of the primary election by the APC, some members of the W2W4DA Movement and other sympathizers decided to come together to raise the money needed to procure the APC Senatorial Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, buy the forms and present same to Senator Adeola”.

He said, 71 persons contributed towards the purchase of the form for the realisation of Adeola’s senatorial bid, insisting that it was not a stage-managed affair.

“Today, Wednesday 4th of May, we are here gathered to further the agenda of W2W4DA Movement with respect to the senatorial seat of Ogun West from June 2023 by presenting these forms to Senator Adeola”.

“This is an unprecedented feat signifying a new trajectory of collectivity and brotherhood in Ogun West Senatorial district”.

“This action is to further demonstrate our full commitment to the agenda and to send a clear signal that it’s not about YAYI, but about our collective interest”.

“We strongly believe that Senator Adeola is a great asset that should be tapped by Ogun West for the enhanced socio-economic and political development of the district hence our actions,” he added.

Salako, however, disclosed that the Movement would embark on a door-to-door campaign to ensure that Adeola emerges as the senatorial candidate and the eventual winner at the general elections.

Some of the leaders, who spoke at the ceremony held at Adeola’s country home in Ilaro, said they declared that Adeola would give the senatorial district a quality representation and help in bridging the gap of infrastructure deficit in Ogun West.

Responding, Senator Adeola in his emotion-laden voice appreciated the Movement for their love and support of the project.

The lawmaker, who is currently representing Lagos West Senatorial District, said he was “overwhelmed” by the show of support extended to him to pursue his ambition in the state.

“I am overwhelmed. I am short of words. I have served in Lagos, I tell you, nobody or group did what you have done. I am surprised and this will take me a few weeks to overcome. From the point of filling this form to the point of submission, it will be at the back of my mind that my people purchased this expression of interest and nomination forms for me. I sincerely appreciate you and promise that I will not take your support for granted”, the senator stated.

He maintained that it was tough for him to make the final decision to return home, saying the gesture would forever be cherished, while reiterating his support for the administration of the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, submitted that he would mobilise resources and people to ensure the governor is elected for another four years.

The presentation ceremony was attended by leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the district which comprises the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan; the former Chairman of SUBEB, Alhaji Muftau Ajibola; the erstwhile Chairman of OORBDA, Chief (Mrs) Iyabo Apampa and Chairman of Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Waliu Taiwo.

Others were leaders of the local government legislative councils; former and serving members of the Ogun State House of Assembly; past and present local government chairmen among others.