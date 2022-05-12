…Says, he is the best of the rest

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Gombe state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has pledged the support of his administration and the entire All Progressives Congress APC delegates from the state for the presidential ambition of Ekiti state Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr John Kayode Fayemi.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by the spokesman of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Team, Femi Ige.

He said Governor Yahaya who received the campaign team of the Ekiti State Governor led by a former Deputy National Chairman of the APC, explained that with Governor Fayemi’s deep knowledge as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, “he is undeniably the best among the presidential aspirants who have been here and we will back you to the end,”

Continuing, Governor Yahaya said; “Fayemi has widely acknowledged experience, energy capacity, and deep knowledge. These are the qualities we need at this critical moment in Nigeria. My brother Fayemi, you have our support because we are convinced that Nigeria needs you. I have been encouraged by your consensus building capabilities and I personally encouraged you to step out for the big job and I am happy that you have taken up the challenge”.

Responding, the Ekiti governor thanked his Gombe counterpart and the delegates for the reception, promising not to take the endorsement and the love shown him for granted.

Fayemi hinged the core programme of his government if elected on Security, Economy, Energy and Job Creation.

The presidential aspirant said: “Any government who can successfully tackle these would have succeeded in bringing happiness to our country, discourage the urge to secede and address our perennial problem of youth restiveness. I believe I have the education, the energy, the capacity and the knowledge to tackle these myriad of problems” the governor added.

Noting that he may not be the richest among the aspirants, Fayemi said “history has shown us that the richest or children of the richest have never ruled Nigeria.

“Tafawa Balewa was a teacher, Shagari a headmaster, Obasanjo had no money when he left prison, Umaru Yar’Adua was a university teacher, Jonathan had no shoes and of course we know the background of our current president. What Nigeria needs now are education, capacity, energy, experience which I have in abundance.

“Nigeria needs a president who will make the Onitsha man feel comfortable in Sokoto and the Kano man to feel at home in Ibadan or Awka. I feel this best describes me and I promise not to let you down,” he pledged.