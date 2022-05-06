By Ikechukwu Odu



A human rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, and Leaders of the Southeast Based Coalition of Democracy and Human Rights Organizations, SBCHROs, Friday, cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan, not to yield to the calls to contest for presidential election in 2023.

The group which described Jonathan’s ambition as “morally uncalled for,” advised him to join other former leaders of the country to ensure peaceful and equitable transition of the country’s top federal seats in 2023.

In a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard by the leaders of the groups, including Emeka Umeagbalasi, Comrade Aloysius Attah, and Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, the groups insisted that Jonathan has taken the slot of the South South region in the last democratic regime and therefore, not constitutionally qualified to run for presidency in 2023.

Part of the statement reads “The return bid of former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 Presidency is morally uncalled for. The best expected of him is not to rejoin the race but to fatherly join former leaders of the country to ensure the equitable and peaceful transition of the country’s top federal seats of power in 2023; especially by joining in the ongoing persuasive campaigns to produce the next President of the country from the Southeast and ensuring that the emerging Southeast President does not corner all or most of the key federal public offices to his zone or region.

“Having taken the slot of his region or geopolitical zone (South-South: 2010-2015), former President Goodluck Jonathan is ineligible and unfit to seek to be the President of Nigeria again especially in 2023. His Geopolitical Zone or Region-South-South must morally and constitutionally wait for their turn when others in line must have taken theirs.”

