By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress, APC. who may be offended by his actions in the past to forgive him, insisting that all his actions were to strengthen and make the party formidable in Delta State.

Omo-Agege, who spoke at Owa-Agbor, lka North East LGA of the state, when he was hosted by Ukpe Anioma of APC, assured that all aggrieved members of the party would be carried along.

Saying that the party was prepared to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, he reiterated that the party has more than enough capacity to win the 2023 elections in the state.

He said: “Please forgive me, l did not mean any bad. My actions were to strengthen the party and chase away PDP. When we win, our future is bright. Let us come together as a family. Let’s work together. I promise everybody will be carried along. I am not seeing any hostile person here. You have done a good groundwork.’’

Earlier in his remarks, National leader, Ukpe Anioma of APC, Chief Alex lkpeazu, called for the emergence of a purpose-driven and visionary leadership in Delta State.

