By Omeiza Ajayi, Ezra Ukanwa & Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The race for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, widened on Wednesday following the entry of the quartet of Ekiti state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Jigawa State Governor, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, who individually declared their intent to be the standard bearer of the party.

At a ceremony in Abuja, Dr Fayemi who promised rapid transformation of the country, said he decided to enter the race after series of painstaking consultations with the different strata of the nation.

He also kicked against the consensus method of picking the party’s presidential candidate.

He said: “Compatriots, it is in the spirit of this abiding faith in our country and the promise of its unfinished greatness that I stand before you today, in total humility and with all sense of responsibility, to solemnly declare to all our party cadres and Nigerians at large, my decision to accept for my name to be put forward for consideration by the APC leadership and membership as the party’s standard bearer in the upcoming contest for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said having served in the public sphere as a student leader; as two-term governor in Ekiti state; an active member of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, and two-term Chair of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he was fully equipped as an administrator, with a huge wealth of experience, capacity and energy to promulgate policies geared towards addressing the myriad of challenges facing the country.

Fayemi who recounted his numerous achievements as present governor of Ekiti state, described himself as the right candidate that Nigeria needs.

Oshiomhole

At a ceremony, which took place at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Council for Arts and Culture, the former Edo state governor said he would ensure a stable academic calendar by ending the frequent strikes in the sector.

The former labour leader promised to review the tax system which would compel the rich to pay higher taxes required to address the basic needs of the country.

“It is in the interest of the rich to pay that tax so they can enjoy their wealth,” he said saying that he will purchase the APC nomination and expression of interest forms in the next few hours.

He also made a case for subsidizing education and agriculture.

Oshiomhole listed quality education, security of lives and property, health care facilities as well as employment opportunities for a better Nigeria.

Akpabio

At the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom state, former Governor Akpabio said also declared his intention to run for Presidency.

In a related development, Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar on Wednesday formally joined the league of presidential aspirants for the 2023 general election.

The Jigawa governor reportedly declared his intention at a meeting with APC stakeholders in the state on Tuesday.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Relations, Habibu Nuhu Kila who confirmed the development, said: “It is true that Governor Badaru has travelled to Abuja to secure nomination form for the 2023 presidential election.”

The full list

Some other presidential aspirants in the race include; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu, Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, Cross River state Governor, Ben Ayade, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Senators Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun, as well as the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu only recently withdrew from the race.