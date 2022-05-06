Ogbonnaya Onu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu has entered the race for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, declaring that Nigeria can no longer look to foreign countries for its salvation.

At his declaration Friday morning in Abuja, Onu said Nigeria has the key to unlock its own prosperity, asking his party and the electorate to elect him as Nigeria’s “Chief Servant”.

“This key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation. This is so, because no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation building.

“I am convinced that I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted. I most respectfully ask my political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to elect me as its Presidential Candidate, and the people of Nigeria to elect me as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for me to be the chief servant of the nation”, he declared.

