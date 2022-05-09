By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will obey any decision reached by the party at the national level ahead of the presidential primary election as long as the decision was fair and just.

The governor made this pledge when he received a PDP presidential aspirant and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who visited him to seek his support and that of the party delegates ahead of the primary in Benin City, weekend.

He said: “I believe that you know what the issues are in Nigeria today and have practically touched all of them. You are sensitive, you come with a lot of sensitivities and you have that displayed always, even when we go through contentious issues in our meetings.

“I can confirm that you are a patriot and as a democrat, I like your spirit, which is why democracy is about contestation. There is nothing wrong when you throw your hat into the ring, and you’ve been quite clear and not ambiguous. There may be other aspirants who may possess such attributes.

“You feel that you have what it takes to run this country and deal with all the critical issues affecting us today. What I want to assure you is that for us in Edo, we’re PDP and we want our party to produce the next president.

“Whatever that our party agrees to do, as long as it’s fair and just, we in Edo will support it. You’ve come to seek the support of our delegates. They also have the privilege to hear from you and know the decision to take when the time comes.”

Earlier, Bala Mohammed said his wealth of experience and track record over the years would enable him to deliver good governance to Nigerians if elected president.

Mohammed promised that his reign as the president would foster oneness among Nigerians and further deepen leadership.

