By Bashir Bello, Kano

The ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano State is suffering from a serious political tsunami that has hit the party.

Vanguard check shows that within a week, the party has lost over 10 bigwigs who defected from the party to join the new but fast growing New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP led by the former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Those who decamped from the party include Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s Chief of Staff, Ali Makoda and the Director General, Tinubu Support Groups, Abdulmumini Jibrin (former member representing Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Appropriation during the controversial budget padding).

Others include former Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, a House of Representatives member for Tofa/Dawakin Tofa/Rimingado Constituency, Abdulkadir Jobe and a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Legislative affairs, Kawu Sumaila.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Zubairu Hamza Massu (member representing Sumaila Constituency) and four other members have also dumped the party for NNPP.

In what looks like another big blow waiting to hit the party in the state, was the said arrangements by the former governor and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau to quit the party and that initially slated for Saturday.

The move however suffered a set back as Governor Ganduje stormed Shekarau’s Kano residence late hours of Friday to stop him from exiting the party.

Meanwhile information available has it that the Senator has postponed the decision till Monday.