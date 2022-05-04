.

*As PDP banner at venue causes stir

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THERE is a massive turnout of supporters of All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State for the formal presidential declaration by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

As of 10 am the venue of the event, Ikot Ekpene to stadium, Ikot Ekpene local government area yesterday has been filled to the brim as they await the arrival of the declarant.

It was even gathered that some of the APC supporters from distant local government areas such as Eastern Obolo, Ikot Abasi and Mkpat arrived at the venue as early as 9 am.

At the time of filing this report, it could be observed that more are pushing their way through the throng leading to the Stadium in order to gain entry to the stadium.

Vanguard also observed heavy Security personnel positioned at strategic locations inside and outside the venue, trying to control the crowd and ensure that Law and order were maintained.

Meanwhile, a banner captioned “People’s Democratic Party, Akwa Ibom State Chapter in support of His Excellency, Chief Dr Godswill Akpabio for President in 2023”, erected at the venue has attracted a lot of attention and confusion at the event.

Reacting swiftly, State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Borono Bassey in a statement entitled, “PDP’s Banner at Ikot Ekpene Stadium: An indication to where Akpabio’s Heart and destiny let”, described the development as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

He stated “We have seen a photograph of a banner with an inscription to the effect that a party with the name- “People” Democratic Party is in support of the presidential rally of the Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio.

“Whereas the aforementioned “Party” does not exist as a duly registered Political Party in Nigeria and certainly not in Akwa Ibom State, we understand that the innuendo that the mischief-makers set out, but failed to achieve was to use the name of our Party The PDP to score points.

“In light of this, we are moved by sympathy to wonder why Akpabio’s handlers chose a day like this to embarrass their principal by reminding him that any of his political aspirations will amount to nothing if such aspiration does not come on the platform of the only Party in Akwa Ibom State -the Peoples Democratic Party.

“As a Party, we are glad by this overwhelming decision by Chief Akpabio and his handlers to again admit the obvious truth, that without the platform of the PDP, electoral victories in the state are impossible.

“More importantly, we are motivated by the reverberating message by Akwa Ibom People that the only party they have come to accept is the Peoples Democratic Party”

Bassey stressed that the commitment of the PDP in the state to continue to stay as a platform for the emergence of leaders and representatives who offer superlative stewardship to our people was total.

“Again, we must remind mischief-makers and people with unrealistic political ambitions that although we will not be the ones to throw the first salvo, we will stop at nothing to visit our sledgehammer on any political fly that wants to perch on and abuse our pristine image as a Party.

“We however offer a tot of sympathy to the Minister of Niger Delta and his few guests who will be forced to eat from the dish of this monumental embarrassment that has been served by his handlers”, He added.

