By Clifford Ndujihe

NATIONAL Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has dismissed reports and calls urging him to join the 2023 presidential election as preposterous, saying he would never do so.

Professor Yakubu as chief election umpire has been overseeing preparations for the 2023 general polls since 2019.

Yakubu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Sunday, said he is committed to ensuring free and fair polls, next year, and nothing more.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urging him to do so.

“It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections.

“His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or illwill against, any political party or candidate.”