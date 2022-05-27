.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has for the umpteenth time, reiterated his determination to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

The President also expressed his commitment to seeing candidates with integrity prevail in next year’s general elections.

President Buhari gave the assurance on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received in audience Senator Basheer Lado, an All Progressives Congress, APC, aspirant for the Kano Central Senatorial seat.

Lado’s meeting with the President came a day before the senatorial primary elections of the APC scheduled for Friday, May 27, 2022.

Briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with the President, Senator Lado said “As you are aware, Kano State is the largest producer of votes in Nigeria.

“It is the decider of who becomes the next president in the presidential election.

“Just like my Governor His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has done in the past, I respectfully informed and reassured Mr President that the APC is still the party to beat in Kano despite recent defections.”

According to him, President Buhari declared his commitment to credible elections that would ensure the emergence of candidates with integrity.

“After my briefing, Mr President reiterated his commitment to credible and peaceful elections and also his desire to see candidates with integrity prevail at the polls all across Nigeria,” Lado said.