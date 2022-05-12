.

By Idowu Bankole

A source in the presidency has, Thursday, dismissed as untrue claims that Buhari has asked the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to resign.

Reports making rounds in the media had alleged that the President, Muhammadu Buhari had given the CBN governor until Monday to tender his resignation letter.

But, A source in the presidency, however, debunked the claims reported in the media as totally untrue.

