By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AN aspirant for the Edo State House of Assembly, David Sanni on Wednesday appealed to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State to review its position of granting automatic tickets to 15 of its elected state assembly members in 2019 out of which fourteen were inaugurated while the 15th member refused to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to journalists shortly after he visited the state party secretariat in Benin City to seek more clarification on the position of the party, Sanni said there was a need for the party to open up the political space for a more democratic process.

Meanwhile, indications emerged that some aspirants are under pressure from their leaders to seek alternative platforms to achieve their political ambitions.

One of the aspirants from Edo North said “My leaders have called me and they want us to look at all the options available including trying our luck in another political party”

However, Sanni said “My aspiration for the Edo State House of Assembly is still very much alive. Prior to now, there were indications that the party was not selling forms to aspirants from Constituency II and to that effect I was a bit worried that that could be antithetical and undemocratic but being here today, I was able to engage with the leadership of the party, the organizing secretary who reiterated the party’s position but he, however, said that one is not prevented from taking the form but he feels that as a party man, it behoves on one to respect the party’s position.

“So I have decided to have further engagements with the party stakeholders to see of the party will have a rethink on this position to say let us give a fair chance for all the contestant’s people who want to vie for the position of the House of Assembly, however, I understand the position of the party but I am only making a passionate appeal that if it is possible to amend their stance. I have let my supporters know that the party’s decision is paramount but we want to explore the window that is left.”

