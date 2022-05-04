An aspirant of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi-Patani Federal Constituency, Mr. Tamarankro Obriki, has vowed that the ruling APC will take over the federal constituency in 2023.

Obriki, gave this assurance on Wednesday at APC National Secretariat, Abuja, shortly after buying the APC nomination and expression of interest forms for House of Representatives, to represent Bomadi-Patani Federal constituency.

The youthful leader, said, the time has come for APC to take over Bomadi-Patani federal constituency and to provide a new purposeful, transparent, quality and accountable representation for the people at the House of Representatives.

Obriki, a prominent Niger Delta Activist, further disclosed that he accepted the call, and made himself available to serve his people and bring dividends of democracy to Bomadi-Patani federal constituency.

He urged the people of Bomadi-Patani federal constituency to get their PVCs to vote for APC at the coming general elections, adding that it is time for another person from the area to represent the federal constituency at the House of Representatives in 2023.