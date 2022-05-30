WITH the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are pointing at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the best bet for the APC.

After the rescheduling of the APC presidential primaries for June 6 and 7, an informed party source close to the party executives said: “There was a meeting in Abuja with some super delegates and party stakeholders where it was deliberated that with all the facts and statistics on ground, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best bet for the APC to defeat the PDP in the general elections. “

He continued: “In fact there were those at the meeting who felt the VP is actually the only option if APC won’t risk losing the presidency.

“Some media reports had claimed that some state delegates have expressed the view that the power of the people behind Osinbajo is robust, but warned that there are some forces scheming to truncate it. What many people are yet to realise is that so many things are happening at the same time within the party.”

According to Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesperson, the President will ensure “there is a free, fair and credible election; that nobody would come to use money and resources to bamboozle his way into the leadership of the country.”

The APC chieftain said more than just giving us free and fair elections, ensuring that moneybags and prebendal lords don’t fly the party’s flags in 2023 is critical. The collective fortunes of Nigerians which the Buhari-led administration has worked hard to build and protect in the last seven years must not go to the dogs.

“Buhari’s legacy will depend on his demonstration of full commitment to free and credible elections and party primaries.

“The starting point is who he is going to be supporting in the build-up to the forthcoming party primaries. As APC leader, he must ensure that he hands over the flag of the party to someone who imbibes his virtues of integrity, hard work, and patriotism.

“Coming back to the issue of the negotiation that led to the extension, I have it on good authority that the candidate the negotiation favoured is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. This is because PDP will win the general elections if any other aspirant is put forward in APC besides Osinbajo.”