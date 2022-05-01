,

By James Ogunnaike

A political group, “SIA Advocates”, has said that Senator representing Ogun Central and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibikunle Amosun, is the best candidate, who can tackle Nigeria’s insecurity challenge if elected the next president.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Coordinator-General, Ishaq Bada and the Organising Secretary, Afolabi Sunday, said Amosun stands out among “all the aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The SIA Advocates submitted that Amosun has the capacity and experience to pull Nigeria out of its insecurity and economic challenges.

According to the group, Amosun inherited Ogun in 2011, during the period the state was considered the most insecure in the country and turned things to ensure residents could sleep with their eyes closed.

“Senator Amosun took over the governance of Ogun State in 2011 when the State was almost rated the most insecure in the country, small arms proliferation were more popular than sachets of water, cultism was at its highest, banks couldn’t open in any part of the state without being robbed, not even the ones within our ivory towers were saved, no one in Ogun State could sleep with two eyes closed.

“Senator Amosun did not only give marching orders to security operatives, he was leading the battle from the front. The kidnap cases of former CAN President, retired Primate Peter Akinola, in 2013; that of a former Minister of State for Education, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo in 2016; and the kidnap of the spouse of the Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Mrs Muibat Salam in 2012, are few cases of the security dexterity and native intelligence know-how deployed by this industrious Nigerians”.

“Amosun is practically the best man to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria,” the group said.

The group further revealed that “Ogun State was ranked 35th out of the 36 states of the federation in the Sub Regional Ease of Doing Business in 2011, within three years at the helm of affairs, the State jumped to the 3rd position in 2014.

“By the time Amosun was leaving Ogun State in 2019, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State which was met at N700 Million Naira per Month had jumped to an average of N6.8 Billion Naira per Month.”

The group insisted that Nigeria needs a courageous and unbiased leader with track records in the management of both human and material resources.

“Without casting aspersions on every eligible and qualified Nigerians who have thrown their hats to the rings, especially within the All Progressives Congress, APC, the love for the prosperity of this country should be on the front burner and not individual lifetime ambition.

“Of all the moneybags, opportunists or pretenders, either from those that have declared their interest or those that will still declare, one man stands out in his track records in both public and private lives, he is Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the immediate past Governor of Ogun State and the current Senator representing Ogun Central. He’s popularly called SIA.

“Senator Amosun’s work rate and capability for critical thinking remain his core leadership attributes, in addition to a commitment to transparency and accountability.

“He approaches every responsibility and task with an infectious passion, commitment and perseverance. A hands-on leader who leads by example, he has the knack to identify, assemble, and nurture talents to create motivated teams with the capacity to deliver optimal outcomes,” it added.

