The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has tasked supervisors to work with utmost dedication and integrity for successful conduct of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator (Ikeja) of the council, Dr Amos Dangut, gave the advice at a workshop to brief supervisors of their roles during the conduct of the examination in Lagos on Wednesday.

Recall that about 650 supervisors, drawn from District One in the state participated in the workshop.

According to him, the aim of the workshop is to inform and educate the supervisors on the procedures for the conduct of the examinations.

He said that it was also to discourage bad habits and procedures in the past.

The examination is scheduled to start from Monday, May 16 to Thursday, June 23.

“Examination supervisors are appointed to be in a position of trust and, therefore, are expected to show a high degree of integrity in the conduct of the test in accordance with WAEC rules, regulations and instructions.

“Examination supervisors are primarily concerned with all activities leading to the successful administration of examination.

“It embraces collection of examination materials, distributing them, overseeing or watching the conduct of the entire process.

“It is the duty of the supervisors to watch the candidates and prevent malpractices during the examination.

“They are required to ensure that all the examinations are carried out according to the rules set out by the examination board.

“These rules allow each candidate to sit for the examination under equal conditions as other candidates, throughout the country,” Dangut stated.

The zonal coordinator noted that supervisors must be present in the examination halls throughout the duration of every paper, noting that on no occasion must they allow an invigilator to act for them.

Dangut reminded them of the need to always count, to confirm the number of all received examination materials before the examination.

He noted that all unused booklets and materials must be accounted for with the custodial officer.

“Examination materials must also be locked up in school security mail bags and taken swiftly to the examination hall.

“Before the examination proper, packets of question papers are also to be shown to candidates before being opened in their presence.

“Invigilators should also sign each packet to certify that it was received intact, among several other rules,” he said.

The zonal coordinator added that during the examination, rather than engage in personal discussions with invigilators, supervisors must strive to remain vigilant and alert to their duties, amongst other rules.

He urged them to always keep an eye on both the invigilators and candidates.

“Invigilators must not invigilate any subject in their area of specialisation or those subjects they teach in the schools, even if they do not teach that subject in their senior classes.

“Cases of insult, assault, impersonation, leakage and fore-knowledge must be handed over to the police for further investigation.

“Photocopies of exhibits should be provided for the Police, while the originals should be handed over to WAEC for further actions,” he said.

He said that supervisors were also required to submit their left over of miscellaneous stationery items to the WAEC officials in charge of their custodian area on the last day of the examination at their centres.

According to him, they will also be required to obtain endorsements on their claim forms on the spot, to indicate that they had returned all unused stationery items, especially the Accounting Sheets, Drawing Sheets, amongst others.

“Therefore, all supervisors are under obligation to handle these documents with care to ensure they are returned to WAEC, almost as neat as they had been given out,” Dangut said.

He warned that no one, including supervisors, invigilators or candidates, that attempted to undermine the integrity of the examination would be spared, if caught.

“We hope that you will allow the spirit of God to guide you in the discharge of your duties, so that you will work with utmost dedication and integrity for the success of the conduct of this 2022 WASSCE for candidates in Lagos State,” he said.