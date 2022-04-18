In commemoration of its 5th year anniversary, the Women of Inestimable Valued Foundation, WIVF, a Human Right Group will be launching a book on curbing Gender-based violence as well as an award ceremony to celebrate Impact Makers in the different sectors of the nation’s economy, tagged: ‘’WIV Impact Makers Award 2022’’

The event is scheduled to hold on the 28th of May in Lagos and will be the biggest in Africa.

Executive Director, WIVF, Mrs. Eze Blessing Okojie, said: ‘’the purpose of the award ceremony is to give back to the society by celebrating men and women that are agents of social change’’

Speaking on the criteria used for the award, Mrs. Eze said: ‘’An online survey was shared on all social media platforms for citizens to nominate men and women making impacts in the society. In the end, more than 1000 citizens were nominated.

‘’However, the organization set up a committee of academicians to select the most credible citizens deserving of the award’’

According to her, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and Former Presidential Aspirant have been nominated as the most impactful woman in Africa; Ms. Yemisi Ransome-Kuti was nominated as an outstanding intellectual while Hon. Habila Anderifun, a House Assembly Member, nominated as the most outstanding House Assemblymember

Others are, Prof. Vanduhe Apagu, a scholar and researcher, Mrs. Alero Ayida Otobo, Dr. Sunday Faparusi, and Michael Sunbola, CEO, of Lagos Food Bank amongst other nominees that will be given an award on that day.

Women of Inestimable Values Foundation is a Human rights group that fights for the right of the abused in society. The group is also against religious violence, bad governance, gender inequality, rape, domestic violence, child abuse, etc. The group provides free legal services for victims of gender-based violence and provision of shelter, among other social services