Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has stated reasons why he is very unhappy with the Federal Government stressing that the decision of the government to turn a deaf ear to the cry of the people of Benue given the herdsmen killings and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the state left him no other option but to be unhappy.

The Governor made the disclosure while speaking at the Ortese Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camp in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state where over 22,000 persons who were displaced by armed herders are taking refuge.

He said: “You can imagine what we are seeing in this Ortese IDPs which is just one of the camps in Benue state out of so many. They should be close to 20 IDPs camps now. We have eight official IDPs camps in Benue and several other unofficial camps. And the people residing there are our own people and we cannot run away from them.

“They gave us the mandate, this is their own government but because of the failure of the Federal Government we have found ourselves in this situation.

“I said it before and I and I want to say it again, if President Buhari cannot continue to provide security for us, let him resign and allow another person take over.

“This government has failed completely, security wise, economic wise, social wise, there is nothing they have done other than impoverishing us. They allowed very responsible people who were fending for themselves in their respective homes to now live in IDPs camps.

“Though they are getting support from donor agencies to survive but the least person here during my interaction with them want to go back to their ancestral homes. Nobody wants to stay in the IDPs camp.

“How can 22,000 people be staying in an IDPs camp that is not even conducive for humans. They are living in a primary school premises, staying unprotected from the sun, rains and other environmental hazards.

“And I want to ask the Abuja people if they are human beings, do they have blood in their veins? They allow our people, close to two million people stay in IDPs camps.

“I was attacked by Fulani herdsmen, I was told that they were arrested but none of them is being prosecuted rather, it is my cousin who was with me, running with me the day I was attacked that is being prosecuted.

“What kind of injustice is that? This is not right. This Federal Government has a hidden agenda and they are actively supporting Fulanis who are coming from other parts of Africa to take over our land. I feel very sad about what is happening.

“And there is no way you’ll want me to keep quiet when this level of injustice is going on. How do I keep quiet, how can you see the people that voted you into power become IDPs and destitute and you want me to be a happy man, and you want me to be happy with you?

“They elected you to provide security for lives and property but you are making my people destitute and you want me to be happy with you.

“I can never be happy with you. If you want me to be happy with you, let this IDPs go back home. Provide enough security for them to return to their ancestral homes and live their normal lives.The state government is overwhelmed by the IDPs and humanitarian situation all because the Federal Government has turned a blind eye to the situation in Benue.”

