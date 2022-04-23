Quintessential super model, King Daniel Isong aka Kingmodel has lifted the lid on his decision to groom fast-rising model, and winner of Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022, Nelson Ndukwe.

The label during an interview with top journalists in Lagos revealed that he took it upon himself to push Nelson Ndukwe to stardom owing to his passion to take his career to great heights.

“l found him having passion for himself and image and he had no talents of Modeling, he was at the Northern part of Nigeria, Whilst from Eastern region, while l was communicating with him in Western region in Nigeria. I told him about modeling but he had no experience, l trained him for free when he arrived Lagos, thereafter, he contested for Mr. Tourism Nigeria 2022 and won the position for Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022.

“I saw his vision and passion to achieve greatness, I believed in him, so l trained him to become an international Supermodel. l did my best to make sure his Dreams come through and today he is a supermodel through my modeling Agency.

I feel so happy seeing him win the Crown, and i promise to back his ambition with whatever it takes for him to emerge one of the most popular young models changing the modeling narrative across Africa. When asked if Nelson Ndukwe is the first model he has raised, said: “He is not the first, l have trained over 150 up comers, I have been in the business of grooming and promoting talents for the past 13th years, some of my models, artistes, actors are not in Nigeria”., some are based in Germany, Britain, and so on. None of my media trainees carried last in my Dreams Models Media Academy/ Production industry.”

Speaking on his next plan for the newly crowned Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022, King Daniel Isong said;

“My Next plan for Nelson Ndukwe being my Model and Winner of Mr Tourism Nigeria Western 2022. Is to keep giving him my best, i will manage and market him to the best of my capacity, and also ensure that he is well packaged so that when he meets with those that matters in the industry, they will not hesitate signing him for jobs, or assign him for special duty contracts. Moreso, he will be the collaborating monitor of our DREAMS MODELS NEXT SUPERMODEL COMPETITION ON BOARD NOW. I am making efforts to ensure that big companies sign him up for big contracts.”

He however enjoined aspiring models to be part of Dreams Model. “My advise for future Models is to join Dreams Models Next Supermodel 2022/23, as it will make them world Supermodel and raise them from poverty and give them the opportunity to travel round the world with Clients subject decisions…they can Google online for next events.” He said.

King Daniel is a young talented Nigerian with the vision of producing the best of models that can represent the Dreams Models brand globally, a brand founded by him. He is a Coach, Filmmaker and he manages a Modeling Agency.