A Nigerian programmer, Steven Lotanna, owner of Simpleinternettools, has explained why he developed free online tools for business owners and how they can use these tools.

Stephen said he learnt how to develop these online tools while he was learning programming. According to him, these tools are free and do not require any login to access.

“I developed the tools while learning to programming. I believe the fastest way to learn anything is to do, make mistakes, and improve on the mistakes. Making these tools sharpened my programming skills

“Online tools are becoming more and more popular for managing your business. They can help you save time, increase productivity and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

“The best part about online tools is that they make it easy for you to manage your business from anywhere. You can access them from your computer or mobile device, making it easier for you to stay on top of things, ” he said.

Some of these free online tools for business owners to manage their businesses are; Notepad; a lightweight text editor that can be used for personal or commercial purposes. It is free and open source software, available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Notepad can be used for simple tasks such as editing text or creating notes, but it can also be used to write code or create basic documents. Notepad has a user-friendly interface and is fast and easy to use.

Also, a Numbers To Words Currency Converter; it is a free online tool that helps you convert numbers to words. Simply enter a number in any text field and the tool will automatically convert it to a word. You can also use the converter to translate text from one language to another.

He also developed an Online Employee Payroll Calculator, this can be used to calculate employee paychecks. The calculator can be used to calculate paychecks for both salaried and hourly employees. The calculator can also be used to calculate overtime pay, bonuses, and other payouts.

He also has a Paycheck calculator, which is a tool that can be used to calculate an employee’s regular paychecks. This calculator can help to ensure that an employee receives their correct pay each week. Paycheck calculators can also be helpful in calculating overtime pay, holiday bonuses, and other types of deductions from an employee’s paycheck.

Stephen also developed a Percentage calculator For Discounts, they are great for calculating discounts. They can be used to figure out the percentage off of an original price or the percentage of a sale price. These calculators can also be used to determine how much money to save on a purchase.

There’s also the Random Data Generator which helps users to generate random values of data without having to specify any specific format or algorithm. It can be used for a variety of purposes, such as gambling, security testing, and scientific research.

Finally, the Revenue Calculator; this tool helps businesses calculate their annual revenue. It includes a variety of features, including the ability to calculate taxes and deductions, find business opportunities, and more. The calculator also offers support for numerous currencies and languages.

Stephen has other tools he has developed which are free for users and he has decided to make if free for now on simpleinternettools.com

“I do not intend to monetize the tools for now. All the tools are free and there is no login required to access any of the tools. I may monetise my future projects though, ” he told Vanguard newspaper.