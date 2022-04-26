Dr Bukola Saraki

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Former President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, has opened up on why the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC government failed in it’s attempt to remove him from office.

Saraki who spoke in Calabar on Tuesday during a consultative forum with the People’s Democratic party,PDP, delegates as well as other party faithfuls said he has capacity to hold people together and this made it impossible for the APC to remove him from office because to him, everyone mattered.

He also explained that there was no office he held that he didn’t leave better than he met it adding that Nigeria needs a seasoned Nigerian who has capacity, experience who can look above sentiment in solving the challenges bedeviling the country.

The ex governor of Kwara state who came to canvas support from PDP delegates ahead of the presidential primaries scheduled for May 2022 assured Nigerian that he was prepared and capable to lead the country into a better future if given the opportunity to lead.

His words:” I will lead Nigeria into a better future if given the opportunity to serve, never in the history of our great country have we seen the level of Insecurity, disunity like this.

“We are inching into a failing state, cost of living has skyrocketed, unemployment is high, we don’t have the luxury to let emotion define who leads us today. We don’t have the luxury of saying I will vote for him because we speak thesame language or we practice thesame religion, Nigeria needs a president who is a team player.

“I have all round experience having served in the executive as governor and in the legislature bas a Senator and rise to become the Senate President leading over 100 Senators , I have also succeed in the private sector , economically I am sound and I have what it takes to lead the country .

“I will leave Nigeria a better country than I met it, if given the opportunity to serve. As we speak, Nigeria spends 80 percent of its revenue to service debt , there is no way we can develop as a country with this kind of indices.

“Nigeria has a bright future , Nigerians must go for the best , we must set aside all sentiment, our challenge are biting us hard without minding our religion or ethnicity I will lead from the front.

I have held people together before in the Senate ,the reason their ploy to remove failed I related very well with my colleagues, people I worked with even in such a hostile environment, I stood my ground they wanted to borrow, we need a president who can afford to hold everyone together as well as stand his ground on the right policies that will move us forward.

“Also, I will increase gas production in Nigeria and bring my wealth of experience in business and private sector to bear especially in agriculture and other sectors of the economy, to create wealth, you must have the knowledge, certificate for skill acquisition and entrepreneurship .I can assure you that we must include young people as ministers in our government,” he said,” he said .

Vanguard News Nigeria