In a time where legislators are practically embracing legislative business as the sole aim of a 21st century legislator, a woman from Ngomo village in Ijiriga ward of Ukelle is redefining legislative leadership.



Hon. Cynthia Nkasi, a graduate of the University of Calabar in Policy Studies and Administration is the ticking clock for the people of Ukelle. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and currently a Phd student in Public Administration



Ukelle nation, a people with so much history and rich culture has been yearning for practical leadership. Hon. Cynthia, a product of the people’s manifestation stepped into the big shoes of providing quality representation for her people.



It was Quincy Adams who said “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” That is what Hon. Nkasi represents, she is indeed the binocular of the Ukelle Nation.



Some might ask, what has she done? Well in less than 3 years, she has done a lot that makes her a standout legislator. She sponsored medical/surgical outreach in 2019, 2020 and 2022 with over 2500 as beneficiaries of this program. She has sponsored several skills acquisition and empowerment programs as well as distributing sewing machines to graduates. She empowered two constituents with cars, one from hails from Wanokom and the other from Ijiraga ward respectively.

Hon. Cynthia renovated the Primary Health Centre at Wanokom, constructed a motorized borehole for the people of Ngomo. She is currently building a 300 capacity civic centre at Mfuma/Ntrigom Ward. Like never before, she is currently building palaces for clan heads in wanibolor and iwango clans in Wanihem wardShe constructed two culverts at Ngomo village in Ijiraga ward, graded the Northern Ukelle road.

Since coming into office in 2019, she has been paying school fees for vulnerable students in her constituency, distribution of over 500 quality wrappers to women across the constituency. During COVID 19 era, she was with her constituents, she provided palliatives and distributed of cash to the aged and less privileged.

In the area of job creation, she has facilitated employment and appointments for constituents.

This house member has proven herself above equals and shown capacity in very little time.