The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State has disclosed that it was having robust discussions on zoning in its bid to reclaim the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, come 2023.

Arising from its caucus meeting attended by major stakeholders of the party, including ex-governors, Sen. Liyel Imoke, Mr Donald Duke; PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem, senators, House of Representatives members, former and serving, the party vowed to reclaim the state in the coming general elections.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting, weekend, leader of the party, Imoke said all was now set for the PDP to take over the saddle of leadership once again in the state.

Imoke said: “We have never lost election in Cross River since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democracy; a defection is not a loss. We do not intend to lose come 2023. That is why the caucus meeting was convened to rub minds, share opinions and strategise towards winning the 2023 general elections.“On the issue of zoning, just as at the national level, where the issue of zoning is being discussed, we also discussed it at the caucus level. It is not my responsibility to disclose what was discussed on the issue.”

He explained that the PDP was a well organised and effectively managed political party with a thoroughbred chairman, who is experienced with rich history and long political participation.

On his part, the chairman of PDP in the state, Ikem, said the caucus had robust discussions on salient issues, including zoning and that the Cross Riverians would be informed of decisions taken at the appropriate time.

He maintained that the party was yet to take a decision on the zoning of power or any other position in the state to the Southern senatorial district, adding that the decision to do so would be taken at the appropriate time.

He said: “Wherever you hear about the zoning of power or particular positions to the Southern senatorial district for now, I am sure the source is not the PDP.

“But be rest assured that every party aspirants are sure of a level playing field pending when we make decisions on all matters before us, including zoning.”

