We will not comment on Uzodinma's new position on us ― IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said that they will not respond to the Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State U-turn that it’s absolving them from the killings going on in Imo state.

Governor Uzodinma had consistently blamed 8 pro- Biafra group of being behind the killings, mayhem and destructions in the state.

But on Sunday, the Governor made a U-turn when he said that the killings were being done by politicians.



According to him, the target has been his party, APC.

Literally blaming the main opposition party, PDP, the governor said he had not heard or seen where a PDP member was killed or houses belonging to PDP members burnt or destroyed.



He therefore warned the perpetrators and their sponsors to use the period of Easter to have a change of heart of face the music that would be played for them by his Government.

However, IPOB has refused to react to the Governor’s new position. Recall that Uzodinma and IPOB have been appointing accusing fingers at each other over the incessant killings and destruction of properties in Imo state.

READ ALSO:

IPOB had been accusing the Governor of using security operatives to killing it members and members of ESN.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Officer, Comrade Emma Powerful, said he will not respond to the Imo State governors new position.

He said there was no need to join issues with the Governor because they know why he was saying that.

“IPOB is not a violent group, nether do its members involve in violence or killings of anybody; so we won’t say anything about that Hope Uzodinma statement because we know why he is making that comment”, Powerful said.

Vanguard News Nigeria