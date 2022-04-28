By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian chapter of theInstitute of Chartered Shipbrokers, ICS, of London has said that if given the opportunity, it could assist Nigeria get back the Council seat at the International Maritime Organization, IMO.

Speaking at the just concluded Annual General Meeting of the Institute in Lagos, Chairman of the Nigerian chapter, Barrister Chris Ebare, said that members of the Institute control global maritime and global shipping is always at the discussions at the IMO.

Ebare, a seasoned maritime lawyer, also said that most of the managers of the IMO’s office in London and other key players in the global shipping businesses are all members of the Institute saying that “Talking to them to support one of their own will not pose much of a problem.”

He stated: “We have a deep understanding of global shipping. We understand its vulnerabilities, its sensitivities and of course its long term value to the world economy and international trade.

“We have a lot to offer to the Nigerian government, business community and to the individual players as they wrestle with the issue of modern maritime world. If we do it right, I know our contribution will be welcomed and appreciated by the broader community of the people of Nigeria.

“We pledge that the institute will begin to engage government, particularly the Federal Ministry of Transport, with a view to helping the country in becoming a maritime nation of reckoning.