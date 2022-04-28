By Dayo Johnson , Akure

A 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by her 28-year-old stepbrother, Tolulope Akinyemi, has told an Ondo Chief Magistrate’s court how the suspect had impregnated her twice and aborted the pregnancy.

The victim added that her step-brother had threatened to kill her, should she report to anybody.

Narrating her ordeal, she said: ”One day, when my brother was having sex with me again, his son, Samuel, saw us and went to report to his mother.

“My brother’s wife reported the case to the family and they later settled the matter. Thereafter, my brother took me to one doctor to abort the two-month pregnancy.

“We all live in my father’s house. But we are from different mothers. I told the family of my intention to leave the house for my brother, so I can stay in another place. But my brother kicked against it.

“My father is still alive, but he is ill. And I am the one taking care of him since our mother is dead. My brother is married with four children.

“My brother cursed his son that saw us together and the boy died the following day.

“The incident scared me the more. So, I kept the illicit affair to myself. It was because his son died that made his wife, my sister-in-law, leave him and ran away with the other children.

“When I got pregnant again, I had to tell some people about my predicament. So, they directed me to the police station where I reported the case and my brother was arrested and charged to court.”

The suspect was charged to court on a two-count charge of rape and manner likely to cause the breach of peace for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his blood sister.

Police prosecutor, Mr Benard Olagbayi, said the defendant committed the offence on April 18, 2022 at about 10:00 pm at road 4, Valentino Quarters, Ondo.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Olagbayi prayed the court to remand the defendant at Shegede prison pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), in the state Ministry of Justice.

The defendant’s counsel, Anthony Olagundoye, did not oppose the prosecutor’s application to remand his client.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju, directed that the casefile should be transferred to the DPP for advice and adjourned the case till June 14, 2022.

