Victor Beausoleil

Victor Beausoleil, popularly known as Vicsoleil, has been an instrument of change to millions of people around the world; though he has never met them.



Vicsoleil has helped a lot of individuals who are already on the knife-edge find purpose again through his masterpieces, instructive and life-changing books, helping his readers make better choices between what is right and wrong, and finding purpose in life.



The internationally-acclaimed author has been occupied with transforming lives virtually and as well as in the classroom as a lecturer; a position he is exploring to further give value by travelling extensively throughout his country of birth, Canada, United States, United Kingdom and Africa, for speaking engagements for community organizations, institutions and philanthropic foundations.

Vicsoleil is a golden fish that has no hiding place. The Canadian received his first public service appointment by the Premiere of Ontario Kathleen Wynne as a member of the PCYO (Premiere’s Council on Youth Opportunities). He has worked diligently in the broader equity seeking communities across Canada for the past 19 years.



The Toronto Star, Toronto Sun, National Post, Share Newspaper and The Caribbean Camera, have all highlighted his work in communities across Canada.



Vicsoleil is presently the Chief Executive Officer of Intuit Consulting and the founder and Executive Director of SETSI – The Social Economy Through Social Inclusion Coalition. Victor has written eleven books and is a Husband and Father of four brilliant children.



The cerebral father-of-four is a board member of several charity organisations and on the board of directors of advocacy groups.



Vicsoleil is a board member of the Atkinson Charitable Foundation, a member of the grant review committee’s of the Laidlaw Foundation, and the Toronto Community Housing Social Investment Fund.



Vicsoleil, who is an author also serves on the board of directors for the Toronto Community Benefits Network, The Board President of CCEDnet – The Canadian Community Economic Development Network, on the loan review committee for the Fair Finance Fund and on the board of REAC – the Regional Ethno-Advisory Council for Corrections Services Canada.