BY AYO ONIKOYI

Death of veteran Highlife musician, Orlando Julius Olusanya Ekemode better known as Orlando Julius, has been confirmed.

The news was confirmed through Facebook post of Managing Director of Evergreen Music, Bimbo Esho.

The saxophonist, a native of Ijebu Ijesha in Osun state, it was learnt had his last breath at 3am at the age of 79.

Pa Ekemode, a veteran internationally recorgnised singer will be remembered for many of his hits songs among which is Jagur Nana, Ololufe, too mention a few.