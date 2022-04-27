L-R: Eke, Oyayero and Ajayi

Vatebra Limited has launched a tech investment internship and mentorship programme designed to develop young and enthusiastic individuals into a unique learning and growth system in Nigeria.

Tagged #VIM2022, which kicked off officially on the 22nd of April 2022 with its first cohort of interns and mentees, comes at a time when the tech ecosystem is rapidly in search of solutions, people and capabilities to diversify the planets pipeline.

The Programme Director Mosunmola Adewale-Akobada, said, “The VIM programme functions much like apprenticeship, providing hands-on technical training and capstone projects, as well as mentorship. As with the organization the programme is both physical and virtual. It is scheduled to last for 10 months.”

According to the Head of African Markets, at Vatebra Limited, Matthew Omoaka, “This internship gives participants the rare opportunity to acquire skills and experience through short-term work rather than a more traditional training approach. It gives people a chance to develop some really cool experience in a short amount of time and really very specific, very marketable information to put on a resume.

Omoaka added, “conferring to the programme plan, the interns/mentees require up to 40 hours of work every week for a minimum of 10 months. Working hours are coordinated with the Company supervisor. The interns/mentees must demonstrate high level performance and will be evaluated monthly. At the middle and end of the program the Intern/Mentees will make presentations and reports that will be used as a basis to judge their participation and achievements”.

Deputy Managing Director of Vatebra Limited Mr. Mike Aigbe admonished the interns: “the interns programme is an opportunity, which has been provided at no cost to them and for those who wouldn’t necessarily have had it. It will also help the beneficiaries in their career path not only by getting the experience but as a concept of being able to balance that with the right exposure.”

The beneficiaries include: John Eke, who started his career in technology as a front-end developer writing Html, CSS, JavaScript and ReactJS.

Ajayi Oluwapamilerin, a graduate of Geology from the University of Ilorin in 2019 served as the general secretary of IAP project, Ilorin a project that was created to educate young ones on the usefulness of education. Another is Barnabas Oyarero, a 2020 Computer Science graduate of Edo University, lyamho, is a cinephile, who truly enjoys films and the art of filmmaking and even has hopes of one day writing and directing his own films. He is usually inspired by places, family, friends and just people in general.

While useful and ingenious technology professionals are increasingly becoming scarce as the industry generally witnesses a brain drain, it became paramount that up-skilling and apprenticeship will go a long way to start building the technology professionals of the future.

Vatebra Limited is an ICT company in Africa with competency in the delivery of cutting-edge software solutions in the private and public sectors. Vatebra was established in 2003 as Fleet Technologies Limited, but rebranded in 2016 as Vatebra Limited. The Company is established to bridge the gap in the provision of competent and dependable Software Solutions. With this initiative, Vatebra Limited has continued to show obligation to the development of technology in Africa.