By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Unknown gunmen early hours of Sunday stormed the Orsu Local Government Area headquarters and bombed it with an Improvised Explosive Devices, IED.

Vanguard gathered the attack was around 02:50 Am, which caused panic in the affected communities around the council headquarters.

According to an eyewitness the “Hoodlums came in their vehicles and motorcycles shot in the air severally and went direct to the council headquarters where they threw the explosives into the building.

“They explosives destroyed almost five vehicles and the buildings of the council went up inflame many things got burnt seriously the council has lost a lot of things.

“Even the offices in the council and that of the chairman were all damaged and other properties on the premises of the council were destroyed.”

At the time of filing this report, Vanguard called the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, he said: “officially he has not received such information.”