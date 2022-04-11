By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

People of Labarana rice mills area in Birnin Kebbi on Monday woke up with the sad news of a gruesome murder of a housewife Sadiyya Idris, 25 years and her 4-year-old daughter.

According to the father of late Sadiyya Malam Idris while narrating what happened to the deputy governor of Kebbi state colonel Samaila Yombe (rtd) and Wazirin Gwandu Abdullahi Umar who paid a condolence visit to the house of the deceased said he was informed around 5 am that some assailants have broken into his daughter’s matrimonial home and matcheted her and her 4 years old daughter “when I and my relatives came we saw our daughter and our granddaughter in a pool of blood, lifeless, nothing was missing and no traces of the murderers, we want justice for our gruesomely murdered daughter he told government officials who visited on behalf of Kebbi governor”.

In his response, the deputy governor Samaila Yombe sympathised with the grieving family and assured them something concrete will be done and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

However, the elder sister to late Sadiyya Hajia Sahura Muktar said that, Sadiyya’s husband who is a tailor left his house around 1 am for his shop and his wife was killed around 4 am with a matchet.

She added that, the lactating mother also left behind a 3 months old baby, she described late Sadiyya as a quiet and very enduring woman who hardly report her marital issues to them her relatives.

Meanwhile, Hakilu Muhammad the husband has been hospitalized at Sir Yahya memorial hospital as he collapsed immediately after he got the news of his wife and daughter’s murder.

Calls made to the police image maker SP Nafiu Abubakar were not answered but the father of the deceased who confirm the murder said he and the police evacuated the bodies to the hospital before they were released for burial.

