Ukraine wants to get part of the funds from the seized Russian assets in the West within the next six months, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

According to him, a working group has been set up.

He said the group is already working in several areas.

He added that “first is the seizure of Russian assets in the West and the transfer of these funds to Ukraine.”

Ukraine is working separately with several countries on the issue, he added.

