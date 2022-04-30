Neil Parish, a Conservative lawmaker in Britain, has resigned after admitting to watching pornography twice in the House of Commons.

Parish admitted to the BBC that he had watched pornography in a “moment of madness”, stating that the first time was accidental.

The 65-year-old MP for Tiverton and Honiton was suspended from his party on Friday over the incident. The resignation will trigger a by-election for the seat in southwest England.

A spokesperson for Tiverton and Honiton Conservatives said they thanked Parish for his service over the past 12 years.

“We support his decision to step down as our Member of Parliament,” the spokesperson said.



At first, said that he would continue as an independent lawmaker and was “cooperating fully with any investigation.”

Two female MPs had reported Parish after witnessing him watch pornography in the Commons.

Parish has represented his district since 2010 and also heads the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

It was the latest incident in a series of sexual misconduct claims in British politics.