Call for declaration of state of emergency on security

Demand state police

By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

In the wake of escalating attacks and wanton killings of thousands of Nigerians in different parts of the country, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Friday, called on the Federal Government to give account of missing and dead persons in the unfortunate Abuja-Kaduna and Gidan train attacks.

The CSOs include the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, CLEEN Foundation, Global Rights, Make a Difference Initiative, and African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, LSD, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the Buhari-led administration should swing into action in rescuing all abducted persons and also conduct an independent inquiry into the immediate and remote circumstances that enabled the successful bombing of the train.

Rafsanjani said: “We note with a sense of deep sadness, the government’s failure to gauge the mood of the nation, when right after the Abuja-Kaduna train bombing, it focused its energy on mobilizing supporters for the World Cup Qualifying match, shutting down government offices by 1pm on the day of the match and providing free buses to supporters with great fanfare.

“Worse still, failing to honour our recently departed compatriots by a simple act of mandating players and officials to wear black armbands in their honour

“We are appalled to note that despite the continued assurance by the Presidency and the nation’s Security Chiefs that the country had technically defeated terrorists, and that the nation had become considerably safer, our experiential reality tells a different story. Nigerians are increasingly living in constant fear and are apprehensive of becoming victims of mass atrocities both in public and private spaces.”

The Executive Director of LSD, Monday Osasah and Executive Director, Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, said Nigerians cannot afford to take up arms as a form of self defence against insecurity, which both spoke on the heels of the House of Representatives calling for that, and said was wrong, and also pointed that it would not solve the security issues the country is facing rather might get worse.

However, the Executive Director, Make a Difference Initiative, Lemmy Ughegbe, called on Buhari to declare a state of emergency following the dangerous dimension insecurity has taken in the country.

Also speaking , the Research Officer, CLEEN Foundation, Olaniyi Olumayowa, noted that state policing should be enacted, stressing that, “State police is the way to go, everyone should support the motion for state police.

“The need to go back to the call for state police cannot be overemphasised. The need to go back and take the issue of state police is a necessity for Nigeria. Government should treat the issue of security as an emergency.

“Government should also carry citizens along to ensure everybody has a role to play in insecurity. A key bench mark in state policing is information gathering.”

Vanguard News Nigeria