The Real Housewives of Lagos which premiered exclusively on Showmax on the 8th of April, has broken the record for the most first-day views on Showmax Nigeria.

The Showmax Original reality series trended on Twitter at No.1 in Nigeria and South Africa, and also featured on the trend list in the UK. The cast also trended individually in Nigeria, supported by an official Twitter Event page that sat on top of the trends list for the entire 24 hours. A Twitter Space hosted to recap the launch was retweeted to an even larger international audience of RHOLagos superfans by the official Twitter TV account.

Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content at Showmax Africa says: “The reception of the first episode of RHOLagos across Africa and the UK was beyond amazing; we knew we had a trend-setter on our hands and we’re not surprised that RHOLagos is breaking records. Just wait until you see the rest of the season; fans are going to love it.”

A lover of reality TV, SwedishLovee tweeted “#RHOL is giving EVERYTHING it’s supposed to give. The luxury, the everything mahn! Episode one and I’m already hooked”.

Another fan tweeted, “I just finished Ep1 of #RHOLagos and I can already see the drama brewing, it’s going to be an interesting one. The ladies are all gorgeous and they hype themselves a lot but if you don’t blow your trumpet, who will?”

The exclusive and glamorous dual-launch events in Lagos and Johannesburg made headlines and the looks served on the pink carpet were heavily discussed by fans on social media ahead of the first episode arriving on Showmax.com. Everyone who was anyone turned out in Afro-glam; a true celebration of the Pan-African success of The Real Housewives franchise on the continent.

RHOLagos follows the lives of six wealthy women in Lagos; Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer. The show gives an insight into their lives and how they navigate businesses, family and friendships.

RHOLagos is streaming on Showmax throughout Africa, the United Kingdom and other international markets such as Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.