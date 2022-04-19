By Bose Adelaja

Temple Group Limited has announced the appointments of two of its top management staff as managing directors for two of its subsidiaries, SYC Limited and Drivers Testing Resources Limited.

With the appointments, Mrs Ifeoma Oji becomes the new Managing Director of Temple SYC Limited while Mrs Chinwe Uwaegbute is the new Managing Director of Drivers Testing Resources Limited.

The Group Managing Director, Prince Segun Obayendo who announced the appointment in a statement on Tuesday, said it took effect from April 14, 2022.

The announcement marks the end of service of Prince Segun Obayendo as the Managing Director both units, subsidiaries of Temple Group Limited.

Until her appointment, Ifeoma George- Oji was the Executive Director, Finance and Accounts with 28 years cognate experience in Motor Vehicle Administration, Banking and Finance and Property management.

She is a member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN and an Associate member, Chartered Institute of Transport Administration, CioTA.

Similarlly, Mrs Chinwe Uwaegbute who joined the group in 2012 was the General Manager, Drivers Testing Resources Limited before her new appointment.

With these appointments, Prince Segun Obayendo takes charge of the affairs of LACVIS Nigeria Limited as the Managing Director.