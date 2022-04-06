.

By Prince Osuagwu

Boston-based business school, Tekedia Institute, has launched a virtual professional Mini-MBA programme for young professionals and business leaders. The programme will give participants in-depth knowledge of core business principles, problem-solving capabilities, analytical competencies, and contemporary business models that are needed to thrive in the 21st-century business ecosystem.

The Tekedia Mini-MBA Programme is a virtual 12-weeks innovative management programme that is designed to provide practical training on business growth, optimization, and execution. Faculty members of the programme are selected from global organisations like Microsoft, Shell, Flutterwave, Nigerian Breweries, Jobberman and Coca Cola.

Others are Deloitte, Schlumberger, Mastercard, Access Bank, AXA Mansard, KPMG, and MTN Nigeria, amongst others. Their choices were to provide contemporary insights into global best business practices.

Lead Faculty of Tekedia Institute, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, stated that the programme will equip participants with contemporary skills that will guarantee both professional and business growth.

He said: “The Tekedia Mini-MBA is an innovative programme designed to strategically position young professionals, as future leaders within their respective areas of expertise while also equipping business owners with the contemporary skills needed to upscale both their business operations and execution strategies.

“The programme is structured in flexible ways to enable professionals to deliver transformational impacts for both the organisations they work for and the society they live in. We are confident that Tekedia Mini MBA will produce a new crop of business-driven individuals that will become respected thought-leaders in no distant time,” he added.

Tekedia Institute is a US-based academic establishment that offers advanced academic programmes on business and leadership to various parts of the world through its e-learning system with the live components. The academic courses are structured in a self-paced manner which affords participants to learn at their convenience regardless of their physical location.

Vanguard News Nigeria