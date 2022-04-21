By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, Thursday condemned in strong terms the recent bomb attack at a local bar in Iware, Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state.

He said the loss of lives, injuries and attendant destruction that was caused by the explosion is wicked and inhumane.

He described the attack as unprovoked aggression against innocent people.

Ishaku while expressing sympathy with families of the victims, urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the crime.

He further enjoined residents of the state to be vigilant always and report strange visitors in their communities promptly to security agencies and traditional authorities.

He also promised government assistance to those receiving treatment at the hospital.