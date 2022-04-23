By Emeka Obasi

Stephanie Otobo did not mean much until she mentioned Johnson Suleman. The only such surname I remember was an accomplished federal permanent secretary who studied in Canada, Guy Otobo.

The first Suleiman I read about was the Ottoman Turk Muslim who married a Christian and converted her. He made sure his son, Mustafa was strangled to death in 1553. Suleiman also ordered the execution of another son, Bayezid in 1561, with his four grand sons.

Johnson Suleman was born into Islam but became a Christian and has people listening to him in Auchi and beyond. The problem is that he is heating the polity with some of his tainted messages which are more of 2023 politics.

Recently he picked on the Igbo, describing them as people who betray themselves and are not trusted by other Nigerians. Suleman alleged that Chuba Okadigbo became Senate president after working against Evan Enwerem. Okadigbo was succeeded by Anyim Pius Anyim.

I will educate Suleman as a younger brother because like those who crucified Jesus Christ, he knows not what he is doing. One of my favourite history teachers, Prof. Philip Igbafe, was Afenmai, like Suleman. He died on my birthday, April 26, 2021.

The Afenmai of Edo North are found in Etsako, Owan and Akoko Edo. There have been loud complaints within. Yisa Braimoh was lucky to go to the Senate. Other senators from that zone came from Etsako. It is a long list.

There were Ekpomoriri Lamai and John Umolu. After them came Franca Afegbua, Albert Legogie, Victor Oyofo and Francis Alimikhena. The Afenmai of Ososo, Igarra, Ibilo, Sabongida Ora and Afuze are not happy with the Etsako.

Suleman said Igbo fight themselves. I doubt if he knows his roots. In 2016, there was battle over limestone between the Erhuhun-Uneme of Akoko Edo and the Okpella of Etsako East. One person died and five others went missing.

A year earlier, in 2015, the Imiefo family of Kalaba in Afokpella, Okpella challenged their traditional ruler, the Okuokpellabe, over land matters and proceeded to court through their lawyer, Prof. Yemi Akinseye- George, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Comrade Adam Oshiomhole was a Muslim and like Suleman, became a Christian. He is Afenmai. As governor of Edo State, the man who made life most uncomfortable for him was Dan Orbih, from Ogbona. After Osadebay House, it was Philip Shaibu that backed a Benin man, Godwin Obaseki, to wreck Eric Oshiomhole.

Suleman should learn. Elders in his village will scold him like a toddler for raising his voice against Ndigbo. John Umolu was Regional Secretary to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe as Premier of the Eastern region in 1957. Umolu benefitted from the East as Mayor of Port Harcourt and later, member Eastern Regional House of Assembly.

Elder Felix Ohiwerei, from Uzebba, attended Government Secondary School, Owerri. He remains an Ogssian and a respected member of the Old Boys Association. The former Managing Director, Nigeria Breweries did not see Igbo against Igbo around him.

Gen. Agbazika Innih, from Agenebode led his son to Amaigbo in Imo State to marry the daughter of Chief Theo Mbakwe. Innih was an officer of the 3rd Marine Commandos during the Civil War and did not see Biafran officers fight themselves in the battle field.

Gen. Peter Adomokai was captured in Benin by Biafran soldiers, many of them Igbo. He was taken to the School of Infantry as an instructor till the end of the war. Like Innih, he later rose to command the One Infantry Division in Kaduna.

When he retired to his Afenmai home, Gen. Adomokai was kidnapped by young men who did not even know he was a retired general. They took him to the bush, something Biafran soldiers did not do to the Haile Selassie Imperial Academy, Harar trained officer.

As an undergraduate of the University of Ibadan in the first Republic, some of Igbafe’s pals were Igbo. He frequented Dr. Nathaniel Obasi’s home with Joshua Enwere and Adiele Afigbo. Enwere retired as Director of National Archives. Afigbo, like Igbafe, became professor of history. The Igbo men remained friends till the end.

Igbafe taught Dan Orbih history at the University of Benin in 1984. Both knew so much about their Igbo friends. Orbih holds the Igbo title of Ezeoha 1. Those who conferred the honour on him did not have cause to disagree.

Suleman must be taught that the man who led Weppa-Wanno away from Benin during the reign of Oba Ewuare was Gen. Adaobi. One of those who settled in that part of Etsako was Amadi.

Suleman should just remain within the confines of his ministry. Igbophobia will definitely pull him down. His downfall will sound like Bolivia Osigbeme’s tunes or Waziri Oshoma’s strings. And the Igbo in Fugar, Agbede and Avianwu will make merry.

Such ungodly homily coming from Johnson who shares first name with Gen.Aguyii Ironsi is unfortunate. Ironsi was born in March 1924. Suleman’s birthday is March 24. I do not pray for Holy Ghost fire to consume Omega fire.