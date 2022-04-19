By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

At least 1,326 households have been displaced while 463 houses in three local government areas in Cross River State have been destroyed by windstorm.

The 1,326 households were affected as a result of the effect of the windstorm, which Vanguard gathered, occurred in Yala, Obudu and Ogoja, all in the Northern senatorial district of the state affecting 14 communities.

Mr Godwin Tepikor, Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-South, and his team were conducted around the affected areas by the council officials and youths from the communities, yesterday.

While in Obudu Local Government Area, the team visited the affected communities of Bewbone, Abonkib, Bebuagbong, Igwo and Okworutung.

Tepikor told Vanguard that the assessment tour followed a ‘save-our-soul’ report from the Chairman of the Obudu council area, Mr Boniface Eraye, following a windstorm incident that occurred on April 12, 2022.

He said: “The disaster affected 503 households and damaged 249 buildings and other household property in Obudu Local Government Area.

“Also, in Yala Local Government Area, we visited five communities were affected by the windstorm. The communities are Okpoma, Otuche, Olachor, Idigbo and Igbekurikor.

“The assessment followed a save-our-soul report from the Chairman of the local government, Mr Fabian Ogbeche.

“We were conducted round the affected areas with officials from the Nigerian Red Cross, Police, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency and other members of the communities”.

