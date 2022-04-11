.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, Peoples Democratic Party, Bayelsa West has warned mischief makers against instigating what he described as a needless division in the State PDP.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Media Advisor, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, Senator Dickson urged Bayelsa PDP members to remember the mercy and grace of God which blessed the party’s joint effort to retrieve its stolen mandate, in an effort led by him to midwife the advent of the current administration.

Senator Dickson who warned politicians who are out to cause disaffection among the leadership of the Party over issues clearly not unconnected with the 2023 general elections to desist forthwith, said, “My attention has been drawn by my media aides to a scurrilous, anonymous article making the around whose objective is clearly aimed at sowing a seed of discord in Bayelsa PDP

“I know that in a Politicking period like this, a lot of grievances and disappointments will find expression, faceless articles or statements which if not carefully managed can create a crisis and a negative atmosphere.

The former Governor who noted that he had always made it known to political aspirants and indeed the PDP family that he doesn’t have any preferred candidate outside of those to be endorsed and supported by the Governor and the stakeholders, said, “As I have always maintained, in a political period all ambitions are legitimate. People should pray, consult and work hard.

“In my current position, I do not have any special candidate for the forthcoming election. As a father to all, in the PDP, candidates I will support are the candidates endorsed by the Governor and the stakeholders across the state, I know that a number of people may feel disappointed that I am not endorsing or pushing for them.

“I believe the Governor, as the leader of the Party, leading the consultations with stakeholders and leaders, managing the aspirations of members

will look into all emergent issues and resolve them accordingly in the interest of the Party.

“I have decided to limit my role to the provision of necessary advice and guidance to the Governor and stakeholders whenever that is required and no amount of blackmail will change that.

“The Governor and I are in regular consultations on important issues.”

He congratulated Governor Diri for the Commissioning of the New Yenagoa City Bridge completed by his administration and the road which was also initiated by the Restorative Government but completed by the Diri Administration in the spirit of continuity.

He said, “By this Development, the New Yenagoa City project, another big dream of my Government has come alive and all allottees can now plan to make their input to the building of a truly befitting modern State capital of our dream.

“Already, the Prosperity Administration has led the way by citing the Commissioners Quarters in the new city.

He said that these are the big issues of interest and concern to me, not the pettiness, divisiveness or mischief being peddled.

He also commended the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, who he described as his friend and brother for finding the time to visit Bayelsa to Commission these important projects.

He said that his major concern is to rally behind the Governor and the stakeholders to sustain the PDP’s dominance of political power in Bayelsa.

“I am looking forward to joining the Governor and the stakeholders to campaign for the victory of our candidates in the next election”.

