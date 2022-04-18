Raising more awareness in our communities has been acknowledged as critical to the elimination of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). This is why the Extended Hands Foundation owned by Nollywood actress,

Ambassador Stephanie Linus with support from Ford Foundation recently took its activism to local schools and communities across Lagos State.

The benefitting communities included Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA and Shogunle LCDA while the school outreach took place at Greensprings Schoolsbin.

Founder of the foundation, Ambassador Stephanie Linus noted that awareness raising is key to spreading a clear message of zero tolerance of all forms of violence within our communities.

“With a rise of domestic violence cases around us, there is urgent need for engaging local communities to address the root causes of SGBV to bring effective behavior and social norms change,” she emphasised.

As a director and UNFPA Ambassador, Linus hinted on the need to sensitise the younger population, educate them and enlighten them on the consequences of violence.

She added: “People need to know what to do if they or someone they know are caught in this unfortunate situation.”

In the events of the programme, the Foundation appointed and trained advocates to follow up as watchguards within the communities.

These advocates would, henceforth, be responsible for spreading awareness and ensuring people get help when they need it.

To effectively educate the target audience, the foundation developed awareness-raising materials.

The Extended Hands Foundation restated its commitment to providing accessible information about SGBV, its varying forms, possible remedies, and existing support measures.

The NGO said their goal is to initiate relevant discussions about the root causes of sexual and gender-based violence and ensure people know how to prevent it.