The Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah , has announced her defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Senator Oduah’s defection was completed on Wednesday, April 28, after facing a screening committee at the Wadata Plaza National Secretariat of PDP.

After undergoing the screening successfully, and having recorded many achievements as a senator, her return to the PDP is expected to boost the party’s chances at the polls in 2023.

Senator Oduah is considered one of the best Senators from the state and has always been regarded as a positive presence in the PDP before she exited the party in August 2021.

After consulting with various leaders in the PDP and considering her political strengths amid new developments across the country, the impressive Senator returned to the party where she’s highly regarded.

The former Minister of Aviation recently presented a bill to the Senate to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Onitsha.

She has also been a top voice at the Senate on the need for youths to learn a skill and for the country to improve on human and capital development.

Her other achievements include the facilitation and rehabilitation of many roads, school block buildings, ICT and diagnostic centres, and water borehole projects.

The Senator has also facilitated employment opportunities for her constituents and is a good presence in the state.

She was also a part of the brains that established the vision for the new terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Her return to the PDP is expected to boost the party’s presence in Anambra State.