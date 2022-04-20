By Juliet Umeh

A global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos has unveiled advancements in its cloud workload protection with New Linux and Container Security Offerings.

These enhancements accelerate the detection and response of in-progress attacks and security incidents within Linux operating systems, improve security operations and bolster application performance.

According to the three latest types of threats detected in an operating system, Linux from January to March 2022 include distributed denial-of-service, DDoS, tools, cryptocurrency miners and various types of backdoors.

“DDoS tools accounted for nearly half of all Linux malware detections during this time, likely due to automated attacks attempting to re-infect updated servers rapidly and repeatedly.”

SophosLabs has also detected a recent increase in ransomware attackers attempting to use tools targeting virtual machine hypervisors, many of which run on Linux environments, to carry out their attacks.

Chief Technology and Product Officer at Sophos, Mr. Joe Levy, said: “Linux environments continue to grow in surface area as organizations around the world increasingly migrate workloads to the cloud. Even though Linux is widely considered to be one of the most secure operating systems, it still harbors inherent and application-based risks and it is not immune to cyberattacks.

“Attackers target Linux hosts and containers because they are high value, and often under protected. Sophos Cloud Workload Protection already automates and simplifies the prevention and detection of these attacks on Windows systems, and now Sophos is providing the same observations and capabilities to Linux operating systems.”