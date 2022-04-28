By Godfrey Bivbere

In fulfillment of its human capacity development, a total of 101 staff from various subsidiaries of SIFAX Group have undergone different trainings in the first quarter of 2022.

The trainings focused on the bespoke needs of the staff, including leadership competence, operations management, terminal traffic management, health, safety and environment, security, digital marketing, and corporate governance.

Selected traffic managers from Ports and Cargo Handling Services (PCHS) were trained in terminal traffic management. The one-week training was aimed at providing attendees with practical skills that would enable them effectively and efficiently coordinate the movement of people, vehicles, and equipment within the terminal.

A statement made signed by Group Head, Corporate Communication of Sifax Group, Muyiwa Akande and made available to Vanguard noted that operations staff from the same subsidiary were trained on current terminal operational skills, as well as an understanding of the importance of standards, robust processes and procedures and analysing the different elements of container terminal operations especially in understanding the full operational cycle of the ship, yard and gate activities.

Dockworkers were trained in industrial health, safety, and environmental (HSE) management. The HSE training was aimed at setting standards, reinforcing the importance of health and security management at the workplace as well as equipping the training participants with relevant tools to conduct an assessment, evaluation, and control of potential hazards in the terminal.

Security staff from different subsidiaries also completed a 3-day basic security course that was designed to provide a critical understanding of their roles in achieving the company’s objectives.