The most-followed Sierra Leonean Tik-Toker, brand influencer and content creator, Peter A.A. Komba alongside other comedy acts have been featured in new Broda Shaggi’s comedy skit titled “Sierra Leone Visitor”

Samuel A. Perry popularly known as Broda Shaggi featured Peter Komba and TV personality from AYV Media Empire, Michelle Marina Jaward, in a rib-cracking comedy skit. The skit also features Broda Alhaji Suberu and David Skima.

The comedy skit, which is written and directed by Broda Shaggi and his crew, featured Michelle Marina Jaward as a visitor from Sierra Leone who is seeking directions to find her way in Nigeria. She however, encountered challenges in getting to her destination. The conversation over the right or wrong location of the address, the visitor from Sierra Leone is trying to locate, creates a very funny moment.

Peter Umar Komba popularly known on Tik Tok as Peter A A Komba is a Sierra Leonean content creator, and he is among the most followed Sierra Leonean Tik Tok stars. Peter has been recognised as a Tik Tok Ambassador and he is very committed in creating contents through acting, dancing and skits with millions of engaging contents.

In an interview with Salone Messenger Media about his work and inspiration, Peter A.A Komba explained that he was introduced to the Tik Tok platform by his sister and that Tik Tok has been a huge part of his life.

“My elder sister inspired me to start using Tik Tok and I am grateful for the opportunity presented by Tik Tok”. Peter AA Komba currently has over 2.4 million followers, and his account continues to grow.

Samuel Animashaun Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, songwriter and musician. At a young age, he took an interest in acting as influenced by his late father who was a drama teacher. He is notable for his satire plays which he shared on Instagram however came through with his parody drama “Jesu in Mushin ”. Broda Shaggi was recently flown to Sierra Leone as a host for the Ecofest Music Festival.

Michelle Marina Jaward is a young Sierra Leonean TV/Radio presenter, actress, singer, songwriter working for AYV Media Empire. The TV star always dreamt of becoming a medical nurse but somewhere along the line, life happened and she delved into the media and has since never looked back